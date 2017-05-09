Southern Indiana students use 3-D printer in computer class to c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southern Indiana students use 3-D printer in computer class to create prosthetic hands

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Local high school students turn a computer class into a mission to help children who are missing a limb.

Students in the AP computer class at Christian Academy of Indiana are using 3-D printers to create prosthetic hands. It's part of the Hand Challenge program.

It started as a STEM project, and it now helps children around the world who are missing a hand. Schools taking part in the project spent five weeks printing all the parts of the hand. Now they're putting them together to send to children in need. 

Teacher Sonya Moffett says "we are going to ship them for the children who have either birth defects or amputees or whatever they need for the hands." She says "they'll actually be donated to kids across the country and other countries, and they'll be able to use these.  And hopefully they'll be sturdy enough and be able to donate them to the next child who's a bit younger. 

CAL students will create nine prosthetic hands, which only cost $21 a piece to make.  

