Derby winner Always Dreaming arrives at Pimlico Race Course in Maryland

Derby winner Always Dreaming arrives at Pimlico Race Course in M - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winner of the Kentucky Derby arrived in Maryland Tuesday, ready to compete in the Preakness. 

Always Dreaming reached the Pimlico Race Course this morning just after 11 a.m. after leaving Churchill Downs.

The horse is scheduled to get acquainted with the Pimlico racing surface Wednesday morning. Trainer Todd Pletcher says he won't have any major work ahead -- just light workouts and gallops.

The thoroughbred is expected to be the favorite heading into the May 20 Preakness.

