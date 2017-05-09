Louisville Water Co. partners with Stitzel-Weller to raise aware - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Water Co. partners with Stitzel-Weller to raise awareness of water's role in bourbon production

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two new exhibits explain how Louisville Water Company plays an important role in the bourbon industry. 

Stitzel-Weller is partnering with Louisville Water Company to raise awareness about their connection. The Shively distillery is adding a step-by-step exhibit about how bourbon benefits from water. 

Louisville Water will also feature a special tour at its WaterWorks Museum highlighting the connection. 

"Today we're a part of their production operation," said Spencer Bruce, president and CEO of Louisville Water Company. "We're integral to their production operation. We are some of the top customers in the industry. What we like to think and what we like to say is, we are the drop that brings out the flavor of the bourbon. We are the rocks in the glass."

Louisville Water Company started providing fire protection to Stitzel-Weller in 1937, and added a supply line in 1944. 

