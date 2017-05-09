Louisville teenager killed in car crash in Michigan over the wee - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville teenager killed in car crash in Michigan over the weekend

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old man from Louisville was one of two victims in a weekend car crash in Michigan.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Sunday near Grand Ledge, Mich., and according to WILX-10 TV in Lansing, the victims were identified as Antoine Nkunzimana, 18, of Louisville and Abdou Uwineza, 22, of Grand Rapids.

Sources tell WDRB News that Nkunzimana is a student at Iroquois High School. A spokeswoman with Jefferson County Public Schools wouldn't confirm whether he was a student but said that district grief counselors were at the school on Tuesday.

Reporter Antoinette Konz covers K-12 education for WDRB News. She can be reached at 502-585-0838 or @tkonz on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

