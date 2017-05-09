Kentucky retirees fighting to keep their pensions

The drug cocktail being investigated for overdose deaths in three states.

WARNING: New street drug dubbed 'gray death' can kill with one dose

A woman has been found dead in her LaRue County home, along with dozens of dogs fighting for food amid filth, feces and fleas.

Police have identified a murder suspect taken into custody after a chase that started early Tuesday afternoon in Shively and ended on the approach to the Lincoln Bridge.

Five more JCPS schools will join the majority of others across the district in offering free meals to all of its students – regardless of their income – during the 2017-18 year, while lunch prices will rise again for those who don't qualify for the free meals.

Students at Bloom Elementary School get lunch on the first day of the 2016-17 school year. (WDRB file photo)

Lunch prices to increase at 13 JCPS schools, five others to offer free meals to all students in 2017-18

Police say they know who caused his injuries, but no charges are pending at this time...

The evidence officers recovered, and the felony charges filed against both men.

Police say the shooting happened Monday in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue near South 22nd Street.

Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.

Photo appears to show Ky. Secretary of State traveling 100 mph to Kentucky Derby in police car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They have spent their lives building a retirement, but now thousands of Kentucky retirees are fighting to keep their pensions.

Right now, thousands of retirees are in danger of losing more than half their pensions. One of them, Charlies Weible, retired in 1999 after more than 40 years behind the wheel of a semi.

"The insurance was good, everything was good, and then all of a sudden, the bottom falls out of everything," he said.

Weible is one of thousands of Kentucky retirees who are part of the Central State Pension Fund now facing painful cuts.

"I paid into that pension for 42 years," he said.

On Tuesday, dozens of retirees took their concerns to the Teamsters Local 89 Union Hall.

"You have tens of thousands of teamsters who are at risk of losing 60 percent or more of their pensions," Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth said.

Congressman Yarmuth was invited to share what's being done in Washington to keep that from happening. He said lawmakers are trying to pass the Keep Our Pension Promises Act, which would generate $38 billion and keep Kentucky's pension plan from sinking.

"This is something that should be a top priority of government to make good on the promises that were made to these hard workers," Yarmuth said.

With so much at stake, it didn't take long for tempers to flare Tuesday when political parties were mentioned.

"I don't want to hear about Democrats and Republicans," Norb Wafzig said. "I want to hear what you're going to do to help me."

Wafzig is a retired UPS driver and said instead of fighting, lawmakers need to unite and find a solution.

"It is not a partisan blame but right now," Yarmuth responded. "We need a bipartisan fix."

And if the fix doesn't come, some retirees could lose more than just part of their pensions.

"That would devastate me," Wafzig said. "I'd be living with my daughter."

And Weible said he would be in the same boat.

"I'd probably have to move from where I live, because I couldn't afford to live there," he said.

Yarmuth said the Keep our Pension Promises Act has already been introduced in the Senate.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.