Man shot in drive-by shooting in Algonquin neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man shot in drive-by shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot in the Algonquin neighborhood Tuesday night, and he ran to a nearby Thornton's for help. 

LMPD said the man was shot around 5:30 p.m. in a drive-by near 22nd Street and Burwell Avenue. He crashed the van he was driving, and went to the Thornton's at Dixie Highway and Hill Street for help.

He saw a Health Services bus parked there, and when he knocked on the doors and they opened, he collapsed in the stairwell.

LMPD said he was shot in the side underneath his armpit, but his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.