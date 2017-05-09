4 injured after Hummer crashes into Bob Evans restaurant on Pres - WDRB 41 Louisville News

4 injured after Hummer crashes into Bob Evans restaurant on Preston Hwy.

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were injured Tuesday night after a black Hummer plowed into the carry-out window of a Bob Evans restaurant.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley says the Hummer collided with a Mustang on Preston Highway near Grade Lane, about 150 yards away from the restaurant, around 7:45 p.m. After the impact, Smiley says "the driver of the Hummer lost control and traveled across the parking lot and into the carry-out window of the Bob Evans." 

The drivers of both vehicles, along with two passengers in the Mustang, were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay. One employee had some scrapes and was treated at the scene.

Rayshon Boyd was driving by after the crash and was surprised to see the Hummer so far inside the building.

"I think it's just crazy," Boyd said. "Like I was just driving down the street and the next thing I know I see this car and all the police, and so I was just like this is just nuts, it's just a full moon, anything crazy can happen." 

LMPD says no charges are expected.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

