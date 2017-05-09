Fleeing previous crash, driver of black Hummer crashes into Loui - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fleeing previous crash, driver of black Hummer crashes into Louisville Bob Evans restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were injured Tuesday night after a black hummer plowed into the carry-out window of a Bob Evans restaurant.

LMPD said the driver of the Hummer was involved in a crash with a Mustang at Preston Highway and Grade Lane, and while fleeing that scene, lost control and ran into the Bob Evans at 4620 Preston Highway.

The driver and two passengers of the Mustang were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Hummer was transported with minor injuries.

One Bob Evans employee suffered some scrapes but was treated at the scene.

LMPD said no charges are expected.

