Secret Service agents bust counterfeit money operation after bills appear at McDonald's in Eminence

Police have identified a murder suspect taken into custody after a chase that started early Tuesday afternoon in Shively and ended on the approach to the Lincoln Bridge.

A woman has been found dead in her LaRue County home, along with dozens of dogs fighting for food amid filth, feces and fleas.

Woman's body -- along with 31 dogs -- found in 'deplorable' LaRue County trailer

Five more JCPS schools will join the majority of others across the district in offering free meals to all of its students – regardless of their income – during the 2017-18 year, while lunch prices will rise again for those who don't qualify for the free meals.

Students at Bloom Elementary School get lunch on the first day of the 2016-17 school year. (WDRB file photo)

Lunch prices to increase at 13 JCPS schools, five others to offer free meals to all students in 2017-18

Police say they know who caused his injuries, but no charges are pending at this time...

Police investigating after man dies from assault in south Louisville

The evidence officers recovered, and the felony charges filed against both men.

Jeffersonville Police arrest two for gunfire exchange in liquor store parking lot

The traffic stop in southwest Kentucky that resulted in the major drug bust.

KSP busts two men with 33 pounds of heroin worth $1.5 million

Police say the shooting happened Monday in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue near South 22nd Street.

Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.

Photo appears to show Ky. Secretary of State traveling 100 mph to Kentucky Derby in police car

Secret Service Agents busted a house full of counterfeit money and drugs in Henry County, Kentucky.

Investigators said they found fake money and meth inside the home, and now a sign on the door tells people to leave.

"No one is welcome. Leave now! Under police watch!" reads a hand-written note that's posted outside of a home on La Grange Road in Henry County, one day after Secret Service agents helped round up four people with fake cash and drugs.

Joseph Shain, Candis Holcombe, Joseph Callis and James Owens face various charges.

"I know there were a lot of shocked faces when they saw the Secret Service, but they were a big part of the investigation," said Maj. Keith Perry with the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Inside the house, investigators said they found meth, a printer, counterfeit money templates and hundreds of high-quality counterfeit bills.

"They could have fooled a lot of people," Perry said.

Investigators believe the bills likely tricked a lot of local businesses, and authorities are still receiving phone calls about suspected fake bills.

"In a lot of cases, the businesses will get the counterfeit money, but it doesn't lead anywhere," Perry said. "This one did."

In part, that's thanks to a watchful employee at the Eminence McDonald's.

Workers there said they caught the suspects using fake $20s to buy food, and tipped off police, who received additional tips from the community.

"Gotta be pretty desperate," Robert Foree of Eminence said of the arrests.

He couldn't believe someone ran a fake cash operation in his hometown.

"People in these small towns got kids and need to teach them to get out and work," Foree said.

Disappointed, Foree said more people should try making an honest living.

"Unless you're gonna be lazy the rest of your life, all you've gotta do is stand at a gas station, anything, and get a job," he said.

All four suspects were transferred to the Oldham County Jail, where they're currently being held.

The Eminence Police Department, Henry County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police were all involved with the investigation.

