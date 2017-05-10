Teen injured after shot by gun found in southern Indiana barn

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana teenager has life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot by another teen.

State police say it happened Tuesday afternoon in a barn near Honey Run Road near Pekin in Washington County.

Police say a teenage boy picked up a gun found in the barn and pulled the trigger.

16-year-old John Bird was was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other teenager was taken to the Jackson County juvenile detention center.

