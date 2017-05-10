Teen injured after shot by gun found in southern Indiana barn - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Teen injured after shot by gun found in southern Indiana barn

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana teenager has life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot by another teen.

State police say it happened Tuesday afternoon in a barn near Honey Run Road near Pekin in Washington County.

Police say a teenage boy picked up a gun found in the barn and pulled the trigger.

16-year-old John Bird was was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other teenager was taken to the Jackson County juvenile detention center.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.