Teen allegedly led Shively police on high-speed chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville teen has been arrested after police say she led them on a high speed chase with two other juveniles in the vehicle.

According to the arrest report, just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday a Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy spotted a red Jeep that had been been involved in a chase with Shively police after an attempted burglary earlier in the day.

Police say the driver of the Jeep -- a 17-year-old girl who is not being identified because she is a minor -- refused to stop and took off at a high rate of speed on I-264 East. She then exited at Shelbyville Road, and got on I-264 West before exiting on Third Street.

According to the arrest report, the chase reached speeds of 100 miles per hour, and the driver nearly caused several accidents before stopping in the 600 block of Alger Avenue near Inverness Avenue in the Iroquois neighborhood. That's where police say all three occupants ran from the vehicle and hid under the back porch of a residence.

The teen was arrested and charged with reckless driving, speeding and driving without an operator's license.

