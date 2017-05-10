Sports Page Live Chat TODAY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greetings WDRB Sports fans!

Welcome to this week's edition of Sports Page Live Chat or as some of us like to think of it, Kentucky Derby Recovery Week.

Our Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford are all set and ready to go with the week's biggest sports headlines.

Here's some of what's to come in this week's chat:

- Putting a bow on Kentucky Derby 143

- Looking ahead to the Preakness

- The NBA Draft combine in Chicago

We have these topics and lots more in store.

It's our hope that you will be there to share in all the action with your sports-related questions and comments when the chat happens live this morning beginning at 10:30 sharp!

[CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CHAT AND VIEW THE LIVE STREAM]

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO CHAT AND VIEW THE LIVE STREAM]

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.