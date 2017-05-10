Jeffersonville police arrest man accused of firing shotgun in ga - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville police arrest man accused of firing shotgun in gas station parking lot

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A tense situation at a Jeffersonville gas station Tuesday afternoon ended peacefully after a man fired a shotgun at a group of people. 

According to Jeffersonville police, it happened at the Chevron station in the 1500 block of East 10th Street just after 12:30 p.m. Police say that's where 29-year-old Everett Weathers confronted a group of people he had argued with earlier in the day. Witnesses told police Weathers was armed with a shotgun and fired it in the direction of the victims. 

No one was hit, and police say one of the victims got the shotgun away from Weathers and held him until police arrived. 

After being taken to the hospital for minor injuries, Weathers was booked into the Clark County Jail. He's charged with criminal recklessness and intimidation with a deadly weapon. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.