Jeffersonville police arrest man accused of firing shotgun in gas station parking lot

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A tense situation at a Jeffersonville gas station Tuesday afternoon ended peacefully after a man fired a shotgun at a group of people.

According to Jeffersonville police, it happened at the Chevron station in the 1500 block of East 10th Street just after 12:30 p.m. Police say that's where 29-year-old Everett Weathers confronted a group of people he had argued with earlier in the day. Witnesses told police Weathers was armed with a shotgun and fired it in the direction of the victims.

No one was hit, and police say one of the victims got the shotgun away from Weathers and held him until police arrived.

After being taken to the hospital for minor injuries, Weathers was booked into the Clark County Jail. He's charged with criminal recklessness and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

