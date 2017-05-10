POLICE: Louisville man brutally attacks bingo winner; leaves her with permanent nerve damage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

According to an arrest report, it happened on April 8 at 3:30 a.m. Police say 28-year-old Tori Brown approached a woman in her 50s who had just won $1,300 at a bingo hall on Breckenridge Lane.

He allegedly walked up to her in her driveway on Downing Way, near Hikes Lane, and demanded money. Police say he then hit her in the head several times.

The woman suffered a brain bleed and permanent nerve damage as a result of the attack.

Brown was arrested Tuesday night and charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault as a result of the alleged attack. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

