Newly opened Radcliff Veterans Center is first state-funded home

Newly opened Radcliff Veterans Center is first state-funded home of its kind in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Veterans have a new place to call home in Hardin County.

The Radcliff Veterans Center admitted its first two residents on Tuesday. 

It's the first state-funded veterans home of its kind in Kentucky. The 120-bed facility offers all private rooms with private baths.

The state-of-the-art home has four neighborhoods, each with its own courtyard, and activity area.

It also has spa-like features, like whirlpool tubs.

The veterans center is now taking applications for residents.



