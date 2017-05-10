Historic marker revealed at site of first-produced Louisville Slugger

They have spent their lives building a retirement, but now thousands of Kentucky retirees are fighting to keep their pensions.

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- It was a home run for Louisville Slugger 133 years ago.



Now the birthplace of its iconic bat is going down in history.



A historic marker was unveiled Wednesday morning in the place where the first Louisville Slugger baseball bat was made. The Hillerich family's woodworking shop once stood at First and Main Streets.

In 1884, Bud Hillerich skipped work from his father's carpentry shop to go to a Louisville Eclipse baseball game. And it just happens one of baseball's greatest hitters had a problem that day.



Pete Browning, known as the "Louisville Slugger," broke his bat that day. Browning took a chance on the teenagers and got several hits. That's how the Louisville Slugger story began 133 years ago.



Slugger bats are now made just a few blocks away at the factory on West Main Street.

