Pedestrians are taking over the streets for CycLOUvia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - CycLOUvia returns for e 2017 season on Saturday, May 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The popular event showcases alternative transportation throughout Germantown, Schnitzelburg, and Shelby Park. Participants can pedal, ride, walk or run in the middle of the streets.

The event will move in a circular route through the neighborhoods also known as Three Points, via Goss Avenue, Logan Street and Shelby Street.

Goss Avenue as well as Mary, Logan and Shelby Streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from 2-6 p.m.

Many businesses along the corridor will be open, creating an atmosphere that is uniquely Louisville.

This edition of CycLOUvia will take place during Better Blocks, a temporary intervention at Oak and Logan Streets that will create walkable destinations and stronger street design.

Pop-up shops, vendors, public space, art, and programming are utilized to reinvigorate the neighborhood corridor.

CycLOUvia is designed to encourage more communities to close streets to cars and open them to people.

This new route marks the tenth CycLOUvia event, with previous events held on Bardstown Road, West Broadway and Frankfort Avenue.

CycLOUvia is Louisville's opportunity to experience transportation in a unique atmosphere, by walking, cycling, skateboarding, or dancing in the street.

Since 2012, CycLOUvia events have attracted tens of thousands of people to neighborhoods across the city.

CycLOUvia is a part of the Mayor's Healthy Hometown Movement and promotes healthy lifestyles, alternative transportation, safety and economic development.

Click here to learn about the Better Block initiative.

