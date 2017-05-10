Connecticut high school takes flak for misspelling on sign - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Connecticut high school takes flak for misspelling on sign

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Connecticut high school is getting teased for misspelling a word on a sign outside its doors.

The sign spells the word "entrance" with an extra "e," spelling it "enterance."

Officials at North Branford High School say the sign was made by an outside company and has been welcoming people to the school since August.

The school finally realized the error when a local radio station made jokes about it on the air.

"We had a good laugh this morning," said Superintendent Scott Schoonmaker. "I've probably driven by that sign 1,000 times, but you're not paying attention, -- you're coming and going."

The superintendent says the misspelled sign will be donated to the radio station for an upcoming charity event.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.
 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.