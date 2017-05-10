Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Kentucky Derby recap, upcoming Preakness, NBA Draft combine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another edition of WDRB Sports Page Live Chat is in the books, along with Kentucky Derby 143.

Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford wrapped up this year's Derby, in addition to looking forward to the upcoming Preakness.

Additionally the guys examine this week's NBA Draft combine happening in Chicago.

See the full replay of this week's chat right now.

Always know that you can participate in the live chat on Wednesday mornings starting at 10:30 sharp!

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.