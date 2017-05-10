Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Kentucky Derby recap, upcoming P - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Kentucky Derby recap, upcoming Preakness, NBA Draft combine

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another edition of WDRB Sports Page Live Chat is in the books, along with Kentucky Derby 143.

Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford wrapped up this year's Derby, in addition to looking forward to the upcoming Preakness.

Additionally the guys examine this week's NBA Draft combine happening in Chicago.

See the full replay of this week's chat right now.

Always know that you can participate in the live chat on Wednesday mornings starting at 10:30 sharp!

