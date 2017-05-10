IMAGES | Undocumented immigrants make the dangerous journey to K - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | Undocumented immigrants make the dangerous journey to Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentuckiana residents are living in fear because they're in the country illegally. 

WDRB News traveled to the Mexican border in Texas to see how it's being patrolled.

"Right now in Roma ... you have Mexico right across," U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent Isaac Villegas said. "They'll use rafts to come across."

Life jackets, water bottles and clothing are all clues for Border Patrol agents as undocumented immigrants start running.

"Right now we're getting a lot of OTMs, people who come from countries other than Mexico," said Abel Flores, a U.S. Border Patrol Agent.

The border is patrolled 24 hours a day with a combination of air and ground crews. In part three of our three-part series tonight, WDRB News takes you there, embedded with Air and Marine Operations and Border Patrol for three days.

"A lot of folks don't know exactly what's going on down here," Flores said. "They don't know the rate that illegal immigrants are coming across the river."

This special assignment report airs tonight on WDRB News at 11.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News.

