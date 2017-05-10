Groundbreaking held for climate-controlled storage facility in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Forget the wine cellar. You will soon be able to store your reds and whites in a special, climate-controlled storage facility.

Citadel broke ground Wednesday on a new self-storage facility on Browns Lane in Saint Matthews.

Nearly 1,000 units will be available and customers have full control of the temperature and humidity.

Each unit will also have its own pin number and an individual alarm.



The new storage facility is set to open early next year.

