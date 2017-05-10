Protesters express disapproval over Kentucky lawmaker's vote to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Protesters express disapproval over Kentucky lawmaker's vote to repeal Affordable Care Act

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of people gathered outside a private dinner Tuesday night at the University of Kentucky to protest against Congressman Andy Barr.

Barr is one of 217 GOP lawmakers who voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act. 

Protesters like cancer survivor Karen Hudson say they're worried the American Health Care Act won't protect those with pre-existing conditions. 

"Once I survived, I was forced to stay with my current employer," Hudson said. "I couldn't leave my current employer's group of health insurance and get insurance on my own. I wanted to start my own business but I couldn't. I was declared uninsurable although I had never been without healthcare in my life."

Barr says the repeal is an important step to making healthcare more affordable while protecting those with pre-existing conditions. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.