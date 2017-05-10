Victim speaks out after allegedly being robbed by Louisville suspect targeting bingo players

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A night of fun turned into a nightmare for several unsuspecting women.

Police say the suspect who turned their worlds upside-down was spotting his victims at Bingo games.

Several of the victims were at Bingo City at Breckenridge, located at 3441 Breckenridge Lane. When they finished their games, they came out to the parking lot, got into their cars and -- according to police -- were followed home by 28-year-old Tori Brown.

Senior Betty Ramsey was one of Brown's victims. She was allegedly attacked outside of her home last month.

"I'm 80-years-old and to do that to somebody..." Ramsey said.

Ramsey says she and her friends will go to the Bingo hall 3-4 times a week, but on this occasion, her evening of fun turned into a night of horror.

"So he says, 'Give me your purse,' and I said, 'No!' and I kept thinking, 'Oh Lordy, everybody says when they do this, give them whatever they want,'" Ramsey said.

When she gave up her purse, she says Brown ran away, leaving her unharmed.

"Lucky...very lucky," Ramsey said. "I sure was."

Police say Brown attacked another woman while she was in her driveway days earlier. She won $1,300 dollars at Bingo City. Brown's arrest report says he beat the victim so badly she, "has a brain bleed as well as permanent nerve damage."

Brown is also accused of robbing several other people in unrelated incidents.

"I just really feel sorry for him, I really do," Ramsey said.

Brown is facing robbery, assault and several other serious charges. He can't go near Bingo City or have any contact with his alleged victims.

"After this happened...I'd sit there and my hands would just shake," Ramsey said. "And it took a while before they stopped."

LMPD would not comment on-camera about these cases. A spokesperson told us he was going to let the arrest reports speak for themselves.

