Parent company of Joe's Crab Shack could file for bankruptcy - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Parent company of Joe's Crab Shack could file for bankruptcy

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The parent company of Joe's Crab Shack is flirting with bankruptcy, but Waterfront officials say the Louisville location is doing OK.

Bloomberg News reports that Joe's parent company, Ignite Restaurant Group, could file for bankruptcy soon. The Houston-based company did not respond to an inquiry from WDRB.

The Louisville restaurant, which has had steady sales of about $4.6 million per year, would not necessarily close, even if the company goes bankrupt. 

