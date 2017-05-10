St. Matthews Hardware holding liquidation sale before it closes - WDRB 41 Louisville News

St. Matthews Hardware holding liquidation sale before it closes May 31

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A prominent St. Matthews staple is just days from shutting its doors to make way for a new business.

Independence Bank is expanding, taking over this prominent space at Shelbyville Road and Chenoweth Lane. It used to house the Gross Diamond Company jewelry store.

And longtime business St. Matthews Hardware is about to be torn down to make way for the bank. The store is now holding a liquidation sale, and the owner says it will shut its doors for good on May 31.

The property will be razed to make way for the new bank location, set to open in 2018.

