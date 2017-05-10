Memorial service honoring fallen officers held in Jefferson Squa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Memorial service honoring fallen officers held in Jefferson Square

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Honoring the memory of those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The 25th annual Peace Officer Memorial Service was held Wednesday in Jefferson Square.

A wreath was laid at the memorial, before a 21 gun salute and the playing of "Taps" and "Amazing Grace."

The newest name to be etched on the memorial is Officer Nick Rodman's. The LMPD officer was killed in March when his cruiser was hit by a driver who was running from police.

"We stand here today as part of that thin line between peace and anarchy to remember all who would hear that their sacrifice is not in vain, and they'll never be forgotten," said Clarence Marthet, treasurer for FOP Lodge #30.

Officer Rodman's name will also be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C. next year.

