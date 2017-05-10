Louisville man charged in connection with Michigan crash that le - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man charged in connection with Michigan crash that left 2 people dead

Posted: Updated:
Innocent Nzayikorera (source: Clinton County Sheriff's Office) Innocent Nzayikorera (source: Clinton County Sheriff's Office)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man pleads not guilty after a Louisville teen was killed in a car crash in Michigan over the weekend. 

According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Sunday near Grand Ledge, Mich., and according to WILX-10 TV in Lansing, the victims were identified as Antoine Nkunzimana, 18, of Louisville and Abdou Uwineza, 22, of Grand Rapids, Mich.

Sgt. Dan Spitzley of the Clinton County Sheriff's Office told WDRB on Tuesday that Nkunzimana and Uwineza were two of six people inside a Dodge Caliber that ran a stop sign and struck another SUV with six people inside. Spitzley said both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Wednesday, the driver of the Dodge Caliber, 19-year-old Innocent Nzayikorera of Louisville pleaded not guilty to two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death in Clinton County circuit court in St. Johns, Mich. Nzayikorera is held in the Clinton County jail on $100,000 bond. He has a probable cause hearing scheduled May 25, Lt. Jeff Clarke of the sheriff's office said.

Sources tell WDRB that Nkunzimana was a student at Iroquois High School. A spokeswoman with Jefferson County Public Schools wouldn't confirm whether he was a student but said that district grief counselors were at the school on Tuesday.

Clarke told WDRB News Nzayikorera is a student at lroquois High School in Louisville. 

Previous:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.