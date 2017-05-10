Louisville man charged in connection with Michigan crash that left 2 people dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man pleads not guilty after a Louisville teen was killed in a car crash in Michigan over the weekend.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Sunday near Grand Ledge, Mich., and according to WILX-10 TV in Lansing, the victims were identified as Antoine Nkunzimana, 18, of Louisville and Abdou Uwineza, 22, of Grand Rapids, Mich.

Sgt. Dan Spitzley of the Clinton County Sheriff's Office told WDRB on Tuesday that Nkunzimana and Uwineza were two of six people inside a Dodge Caliber that ran a stop sign and struck another SUV with six people inside. Spitzley said both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Wednesday, the driver of the Dodge Caliber, 19-year-old Innocent Nzayikorera of Louisville pleaded not guilty to two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death in Clinton County circuit court in St. Johns, Mich. Nzayikorera is held in the Clinton County jail on $100,000 bond. He has a probable cause hearing scheduled May 25, Lt. Jeff Clarke of the sheriff's office said.

Sources tell WDRB that Nkunzimana was a student at Iroquois High School. A spokeswoman with Jefferson County Public Schools wouldn't confirm whether he was a student but said that district grief counselors were at the school on Tuesday.

Clarke told WDRB News Nzayikorera is a student at lroquois High School in Louisville.

Previous:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.