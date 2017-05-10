Louisville teacher launches non-profit to match students with su - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville teacher launches non-profit to match students with summer camps

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of kids have 11 weeks of summer vacation, with nothing to do -- so a Louisville teacher is taking matters into her own hands.

She has basically launched a "temp agency" for the students -- but she's not putting them to work. She's helping parents get them into summer camp for free.

With two weeks left until the end of the Jefferson County Public Schools school year, the question on almost everyone's lips is, "What are you going to be doing this summer?"

The answers rarely have anything to do with reading, writing and arithmetic. They often refer more to the beach, sports -- or just taking it easy.

Teacher Andrea Diggs didn't always like the answers she was getting from kids at Atkinson Elementary. 

"I know that summertime can be tough on some families," Diggs said.

So, the teacher-turned behavior coach launched Kids View Louisville. 

"We're partnering with over 20 summer camps across Kentucky," Diggs said. "We want to provide opportunities for children they might not have because of certain circumstances."

Diggs asked local businesses for help footing the bill. They sponsored 200 spots for students. Some camps run one day, some a week, some all summer long. 

Silver lining Stable offers one of those summer camps. Kids can get to know one of the 60 horses located there.

"For kids to come and learn how to ride, learn how to groom, learn how to interact with the animals," said Nicole Reason, spokesperson for the camp.

One of the horses was just born Wednesday -- and may be the star attraction. 

"It's very exciting," Reason said. "It's this mare's first baby."

The foal was born just in time for our cameras to roll. 

"They will get to see her and hopefully pet her because she will be about a month old by the time camps starts," Reason said.

Other activities include theater, dance classes and athletics. 

Camps are aimed at students in Central High School, Southern High School and students in west Louisville -- but transportation is not provided. Families must apply and get a letter of recommendation from their student's teacher or principal. 

For information on how to apply, CLICK HERE.

For Diggs, Kids View Louisville comes down to one thing: providing students a safe summer.

"How many years did you hear about kids from your class getting in trouble during the summer?" asked WDRB's Gilbert Corsey. 

"Every year," Diggs said. "Every year."

And Diggs says she's willing to do what it takes to make that stop for her students.

"They're my heartbeat," she said. "They keep us going."

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.