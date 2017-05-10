Louisville teacher launches non-profit to match students with summer camps

Police say the shooting happened Monday in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue near South 22nd Street.

Four people were injured Tuesday night after a black Hummer plowed into the carry-out window of the Bob Evans restaurant on Preston Highway.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night that could mean big money for the winning ticket.

The traffic stop in southwest Kentucky that resulted in the major drug bust.

Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.

Photo appears to show Ky. Secretary of State traveling 100 mph to Kentucky Derby in police car

Secret Service agents bust counterfeit money operation after bills appear at McDonald's in Eminence

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of kids have 11 weeks of summer vacation, with nothing to do -- so a Louisville teacher is taking matters into her own hands.

She has basically launched a "temp agency" for the students -- but she's not putting them to work. She's helping parents get them into summer camp for free.

With two weeks left until the end of the Jefferson County Public Schools school year, the question on almost everyone's lips is, "What are you going to be doing this summer?"

The answers rarely have anything to do with reading, writing and arithmetic. They often refer more to the beach, sports -- or just taking it easy.

Teacher Andrea Diggs didn't always like the answers she was getting from kids at Atkinson Elementary.

"I know that summertime can be tough on some families," Diggs said.

So, the teacher-turned behavior coach launched Kids View Louisville.

"We're partnering with over 20 summer camps across Kentucky," Diggs said. "We want to provide opportunities for children they might not have because of certain circumstances."

Diggs asked local businesses for help footing the bill. They sponsored 200 spots for students. Some camps run one day, some a week, some all summer long.

Silver lining Stable offers one of those summer camps. Kids can get to know one of the 60 horses located there.

"For kids to come and learn how to ride, learn how to groom, learn how to interact with the animals," said Nicole Reason, spokesperson for the camp.

One of the horses was just born Wednesday -- and may be the star attraction.

"It's very exciting," Reason said. "It's this mare's first baby."

The foal was born just in time for our cameras to roll.

"They will get to see her and hopefully pet her because she will be about a month old by the time camps starts," Reason said.

Other activities include theater, dance classes and athletics.

Camps are aimed at students in Central High School, Southern High School and students in west Louisville -- but transportation is not provided. Families must apply and get a letter of recommendation from their student's teacher or principal.

For information on how to apply, CLICK HERE.

For Diggs, Kids View Louisville comes down to one thing: providing students a safe summer.

"How many years did you hear about kids from your class getting in trouble during the summer?" asked WDRB's Gilbert Corsey.

"Every year," Diggs said. "Every year."

And Diggs says she's willing to do what it takes to make that stop for her students.

"They're my heartbeat," she said. "They keep us going."

