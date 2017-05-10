LaRue County deputy jailer busted for allegedly smuggling drugs - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LaRue County deputy jailer busted for allegedly smuggling drugs to inmates

Bradley Russell, courtesy Hardin County Detention Center Bradley Russell, courtesy Hardin County Detention Center
Kimberly Russell, courtesy Hardin County Detention Center Kimberly Russell, courtesy Hardin County Detention Center

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deputy jailer at the Larue County Detention Center is facing charges for allegedly bringing drugs into the jail.

The Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force arrested 43-year-old Bradley Russell of Hodgenville, Kentucky. The investigation began when detectives received information that Russell was bringing illegal contraband to inmates. 

Police say with the help of LaRue County jailer Johnny Cottrell, Russell was introduced to an undercover officer. Russell met with the the undercover officer in Elizabethtown, who allegedly paid him 10 oxycodone pills to deliver 2.3 grams of Heroin and 21 oxycodone pills into the jail. 

Russell's ex-wife, 35-year-old Kimberly Russell of Shepherdsville, Kentucky also faces charges. Investigators say she was there when the sting happened. She is charged with trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree over 20 dosage units (hydrocodone) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police say she had an additional 97 hydrocodone pills with her when she was arrested. 

