New technology center opens in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world of high-tech comes to a west Louisville neighborhood.

It's called the PNC Gigabit Experience Center, and it's now open in the Russell neighborhood.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Greg Fischer helped launch the project at the Louisville Central Community Center on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

It will give residents in the Russell neighborhood and across Louisville access to wireless super-fast internet speeds, and will offer laptops that can be used for free.

Mayor Fischer says the possibilities are limitless. "They're going to come here to the heart of Russell to get a taste of super-fast internet speeds. They'll be able to take classes, work on projects, or just kind of play around with the new technology and really understand what super-fast internet will do for you. And I think there will be a lot of interesting ideas and potentially new businesses that come out of this as well," said Mayor Fischer.



Among the classes the mayor spoke of, there will be cyber camps this summer for middle and high school students.

