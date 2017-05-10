FOP president explains concerns about Dr. Ricky Jones joining Police Accountability Commission

Police say the shooting happened Monday in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue near South 22nd Street.

Police say the shooting happened Monday in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue near South 22nd Street.

Four people were injured Tuesday night after a black Hummer plowed into the carry-out window of the Bob Evans restaurant on Preston Highway.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night that could mean big money for the winning ticket.

The traffic stop in southwest Kentucky that resulted in the major drug bust.

Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.

Photo appears to show Ky. Secretary of State traveling 100 mph to Kentucky Derby in police car

Secret Service agents bust counterfeit money operation after bills appear at McDonald's in Eminence

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The head of the River City Fraternal Order of Police is standing firm against a University of Louisville professor serving on a police review commission.

"It's not about race," said Dave Mutchler, president of the River City FOP. "It's about who is the right person for the position, who is the right person to represent Metro Government."

Mutchler is standing his ground about the Citizens Commission on Police Accountability.

"Our membership finds it very disturbing that Ricky Jones has attempted to turn a legitimate issue and concern into an issue of race and personal attacks," Mutchler said.

Mutchler and metro councilwoman Julie Denton have been vocal in opposing Dr. Ricky Jones joining the commission.

"If you disagree with Dr. Jones or you question Dr. Jones, you become a racist," Mutchler said. "You become a Bull Conner-type person."

Dr. Jones is a full professor and chair of Pan African Studies at U of L, and he has been very vocal in his response.

"It is not a small thing to label somebody a racist," Mutchler said.

"I didn't call Dave Mutchler a name," Jones said. "I attached a proper label to a man, who has at best, mid-20th century sensibilities about race."

Jones was recommended by Mayor Greg Fischer's office to help oversee investigations done by LMPD's Public integrity unit.

"This idea that Dave Mutchler seems to have that all police are behind him, it is baseless," Jones said. "They're not."

Jones said that despite Mutchler's concerns, he has support from officers.

"You would be shocked at how many officers have contacted me, either by note or came up during Derby week, and said, 'We appreciate what you're doing. We support you,'" Jones said..

At Thursday's Metro Council meeting, council members will vote on the issue. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

