FOP president explains concerns about Dr. Ricky Jones joining Police Accountability Commission

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The head of the River City Fraternal Order of Police is standing firm against a University of Louisville professor serving on a police review commission.

"It's not about race," said Dave Mutchler, president of the River City FOP. "It's about who is the right person for the position, who is the right person to represent Metro Government."

Mutchler is standing his ground about the Citizens Commission on Police Accountability.

"Our membership finds it very disturbing that Ricky Jones has attempted to turn a legitimate issue and concern into an issue of race and personal attacks," Mutchler said.

Mutchler and metro councilwoman Julie Denton have been vocal in opposing Dr. Ricky Jones joining the commission.

"If you disagree with Dr. Jones or you question Dr. Jones, you become a racist," Mutchler said. "You become a Bull Conner-type person."

Dr. Jones is a full professor and chair of Pan African Studies at U of L, and he has been very vocal in his response.

"It is not a small thing to label somebody a racist," Mutchler said.

"I didn't call Dave Mutchler a name," Jones said. "I attached a proper label to a man, who has at best, mid-20th century sensibilities about race."

Jones was recommended by Mayor Greg Fischer's office to help oversee investigations done by LMPD's Public integrity unit.

 "This idea that Dave Mutchler seems to have that all police are behind him, it is baseless," Jones said. "They're not."

Jones said that despite Mutchler's concerns, he has support from officers.

"You would be shocked at how many officers have contacted me, either by note or came up during Derby week, and said, 'We appreciate what you're doing. We support you,'" Jones said..

At Thursday's Metro Council meeting, council members will vote on the issue. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

