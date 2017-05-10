Victim identified in alleged south Louisville assault - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Victim identified in alleged south Louisville assault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We now know the name of the man who died from an assault Monday in south Louisville.

Devin Wilbert, 28, died of asphyxia, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

LMPD said they were called to the 10800 block of Grafton Hall just off of Valley Station Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a subject, "in full cardiac arrest from an assault."

Wilbert died at University Hospital just after midnight.

Police say homicide is investigating, but no charges are pending at this time. The case will eventually be turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office for review.

