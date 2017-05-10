Former KSP troopers hired to investigate unsolved crimes in Bard - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former KSP troopers hired to investigate unsolved crimes in Bardstown

Jason Ellis and Crystal Rogers Jason Ellis and Crystal Rogers
Tommy Ballard Tommy Ballard
Kathy and Samantha Netherland Kathy and Samantha Netherland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.

Commissioner Rick Sanders says the retired troopers have been working for a couple months on cases that include the ambush killing of Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis in 2013, the murder of a mother and daughter, Kathy and Samantha Netherland, in their home, the disappearance of Crystal Rogers and the death of her father, Tommy Ballard, last year. 

No one has been arrested in any of the crimes. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

