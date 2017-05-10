Mitch McConnell greets Kentucky Honor Flight at World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”

The charges filed against Bradley Russell and his ex-wife by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night that could mean big money for the winning ticket.

The traffic stop in southwest Kentucky that resulted in the major drug bust.

Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of Kentucky veterans jetted across the country Wednesday to see the memorials built in their honor.

Many of the men and women would never be able to make the trip to Washington D.C., but thanks to the Honor Flight, they're able to go at no cost.

The program relies on donations and provides free trips to thousands of veterans. On Wednesday, more than 80 World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans from across Kentucky visited the World War II Memorial.

The group with Honor Flight Bluegrass Chapter was greeted by lines of people clapping, saluting, shaking hands and thanking them for their service.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell honored them on the Senate floor and later joined them at the memorial.

"I always ask them which branch of the service they were in, where they were in the fight," McConnell said. "One fella here today was in the Omaha invasion. Not many people came back from Omaha. It was a killing field. These guys are great heroes, and the kind of world we have today, we can thank them for."

The flight took off early Wednesday morning and returned around 9 p.m., when the vets were greeted with a Welcome Home Ceremony at Louisville International Airport.

