Mitch McConnell greets Kentucky Honor Flight at World War II Mem - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mitch McConnell greets Kentucky Honor Flight at World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of Kentucky veterans jetted across the country Wednesday to see the memorials built in their honor.

Many of the men and women would never be able to make the trip to Washington D.C., but thanks to the Honor Flight, they're able to go at no cost.

The program relies on donations and provides free trips to thousands of veterans. On Wednesday, more than 80 World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans from across Kentucky visited the World War II Memorial.

The group with Honor Flight Bluegrass Chapter was greeted by lines of people clapping, saluting, shaking hands and thanking them for their service. 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell honored them on the Senate floor and later joined them at the memorial.

"I always ask them which branch of the service they were in, where they were in the fight," McConnell said. "One fella here today was in the Omaha invasion. Not many people came back from Omaha. It was a killing field. These guys are great heroes, and the kind of world we have today, we can thank them for."

The flight took off early Wednesday morning and returned around 9 p.m., when the vets were greeted with a Welcome Home Ceremony at Louisville International Airport.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.