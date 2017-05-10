With a state unemployment rate under 4 percent, Indiana businesses are offering workers more perks

Mayor Greg Fischer says students need to continue learning year-round.

Louisville mayor says disadvantaged students need continuing education in summer months

“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”

Citing president's golf outings, Louisville attorneys say Trump has 'time for a deposition'

The charges filed against Bradley Russell and his ex-wife by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night that could mean big money for the winning ticket.

The traffic stop in southwest Kentucky that resulted in the major drug bust.

KSP busts two men with 33 pounds of heroin worth $1.5 million

Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.

Photo appears to show Ky. Secretary of State traveling 100 mph to Kentucky Derby in police car

Secret Service Agents busted a house full of counterfeit money and drugs in Henry County, Kentucky.

Secret Service agents bust counterfeit money operation after bills appear at McDonald's in Eminence

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- The unemployment rate in Indiana is significantly lower than surrounding states, including Kentucky, and that's partly because businesses in southern Indiana are now offering additional perks to compete for workers.

Neil and Patty's Fireside Bar and Grill in Sellersburg is one business feeling the effects of the low unemployment rate.

“We had to increase our wages in what we are paying people just to be able to stay competitive,” said Caisey Overbey, general manager of the restaurant.

The family-owned business says it is also offering flexible scheduling.

Indiana's unemployment rate is 3.9 percent. That is lower than every neighboring state, including Kentucky, where 5 percent of the population is unemployed.

Wendy Dant Chesser, President of One Southern Indiana, said companies are offering everything from childcare to tuition reimbursement.

“I’d say a lot of employers are being creative, not only in the pay structure, but in things like flexible work schedules, in the benefits programs that they offer,” Dant Chesser said.

The labor participation rate is at historically low levels as fewer people are willing or able to work.

Businesses are also concerned about more people reaching retirement age and finding enough worker to replace them.

Dant Chesser says that can be especially challenging for highly skilled positions.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.