JCPS Board could choose interim superintendent in today's special meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County school board has a special meeting planned this afternoon that will focus on finding an interim superintendent.

The meeting is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. at the VanHoose Education Center on Newburg Road.

In a letter JCPS Board Chairman Chris Brady says "portions of the meeting will be closed to the public." The district is in a time crunch to find a new superintendent.

Last month, the school board announced Dr. Donna Hargens' resignation from JCPS. Ever since, board members have been searching for a replacement.

Last week, the district lost a top candidate for that position. Lisa Herring took the job as new superintendent for schools in Birmingham, Alabama. Herring had been serving as the Chief Academic officer for JCPS. She was being considered to serve as interim superintendent after Hargens resigned.

Hargens' resignation takes effect July 1, 2017.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.