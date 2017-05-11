JCPS Board to hold special meeting Thursday

Last weekend’s heavy rains made it nearly impossible for residents of a large Sellersburg subdivision to enter or leave their neighborhood.

Last weekend’s heavy rains made it nearly impossible for residents of a large Sellersburg subdivision to enter or leave their neighborhood.

Sellersburg residents fed up with flooding search for alternative

Sellersburg residents fed up with flooding search for alternative

Thousands of undocumented immigrants in Kentucky worry they'll be deported, because many of them illegally crossed the border into the U.S.

Thousands of undocumented immigrants in Kentucky worry they'll be deported, because many of them illegally crossed the border into the U.S.

Undocumented immigrants fear they'll be deported from Kentucky

Undocumented immigrants fear they'll be deported from Kentucky

Thousands of kids have 11 weeks of summer vacation, with nothing to do -- so a Louisville teacher is taking matters into her own hands.

Thousands of kids have 11 weeks of summer vacation, with nothing to do -- so a Louisville teacher is taking matters into her own hands.

Louisville teacher launches non-profit to match students with summer camps

Louisville teacher launches non-profit to match students with summer camps

Secret Service Agents busted a house full of counterfeit money and drugs in Henry County, Kentucky.

Secret Service Agents busted a house full of counterfeit money and drugs in Henry County, Kentucky.

Secret Service agents bust counterfeit money operation after bills appear at McDonald's in Eminence

Secret Service agents bust counterfeit money operation after bills appear at McDonald's in Eminence

The charges filed against Bradley Russell and his ex-wife by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

The charges filed against Bradley Russell and his ex-wife by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

LaRue County deputy jailer busted for allegedly smuggling drugs to inmates

LaRue County deputy jailer busted for allegedly smuggling drugs to inmates

“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”

“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”

Citing president's golf outings, Louisville attorneys say Trump has 'time for a deposition'

Citing president's golf outings, Louisville attorneys say Trump has 'time for a deposition'

Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.

Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.

Former KSP troopers hired to investigate unsolved crimes in Bardstown

Former KSP troopers hired to investigate unsolved crimes in Bardstown

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.

POLICE: Louisville man brutally attacks bingo winner; leaves her with permanent nerve damage

POLICE: Louisville man brutally attacks bingo winner; leaves her with permanent nerve damage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County school board has a special meeting planned for Thursday afternoon. The board is set to discuss the "potential appointment" of an employee.

The meeting is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. at the VanHoose Education Center on Newburg Road.

In a letter JCPS Board Chairman Chris Brady says "portions of the meeting will be closed to the public."

No one has said specifically which employee, but the district is in a time crunch to find a new superintendent.

Last month, the school board announced Doctor Donna Hargens' resignation from JCPS.

Ever since, board members have been searching for a replacement.

Last week, the district lost a top candidate for that position.

Lisa Herring took the job as new superintendent for schools in Birmingham, Alabama.

Herring had been serving as the Chief Academic officer for JCPS.

She was being considered to serve as interim superintendent after Hargens resigned.

Hargens resignation takes effect July 1, 2017.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.