Be Our Guest: Match Cigar Bar provides a relaxing spot for a drink

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB has a "Be Our Guest" deal to Match Cigar Bar in Jeffersonville and New Albany.

Match Cigar Bar offers premium handrolled cigars, leather chairs, and some of the best bourbons in Kentuckiana.

And Thursday morning at 9, WDRB.com will offer half price gift certificates!

The $30 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. for just $15 on Thursday, May 11, 2017.  For more information, CLICK HERE.

Match Cigar Bar

201 Spring Street

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

502-643-0093

Match Cigar Bar

147 East Main Street

New Albany, IN 47150

(502) 643-0093

