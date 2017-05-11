$1,000,000 Powerball winner sold in Louisville for last night's - WDRB 41 Louisville News

$1,000,000 Powerball winner sold in Louisville for last night's drawing

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Louisville is $1,000,000 richer!

The Kentucky Lottery says one Powerball ticket sold in Louisville matched the first five numbers but not the Powerball in Wednesday night’s drawing.   

The numbers from the Powerball drawing were: 29 - 31 - 46 - 56 - 62 Powerball 8.  

The location where the ticket was sold will be released after security procedures are complete. The retailer that sold the winning ticket will receive $10,000. 

Lottery officials say the holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket immediately.  The winner has 180 days to claim the prize. 

A $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Kroger on Outer Loop near the Jefferson Mall for Tuesday's drawing. That winner has not come forward.

