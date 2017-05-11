Doctors say man accused of killing caretaker not competent to st - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Doctors say man accused of killing caretaker not competent to stand trial

Posted: Updated:
Lindale Cunningham (Image Source: Hardin County Detention Center) Lindale Cunningham (Image Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors say the man accused of killing his caretaker is not mentally competent to stand trial.

Deputies say Lindale Cunningham stabbed Sally Berry several times in January at the ResCare home in Hardin County.

Police say Cunningham has mental disabilities and was living at the facility with two other patients.

Next week, a judge is expected to make a decision about what to do about his case.

Related:

Elizabethtown man arrested after ResCare worker found stabbed to death
Group home resident charged with murdering ResCare worker had made previous threats
Report says second resident may have had role in Elizabethtown group home stabbing
Murder suspect's attorney claims her mentally disabled client is innocent
Mentally disabled Elizabethtown man indicted for murder of caretaker
Man accused of killing his caretaker at Elizabethtown facility to undergo competency evaluation

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.