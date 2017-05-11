Court grants search of machete attack suspect's laptop - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Court grants search of machete attack suspect's laptop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A court has approved the search of a laptop used by the man accused of attacking students with a machete at a university coffee shop in central Kentucky.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the affidavit in support of the search warrant for 19-year-old Mitchell W. Adkins' laptop cites his 2015 post on BuzzFeed as a community contributor titled "Discrimination of Conservatives in Liberal Arts." Lexington police detective Steve McCown says Adkins "proclaimed his distaste with Transylvania's political atmosphere and intolerance for political affiliation" in the post.

A witness says Adkins asked about the political affiliations of the cafe patrons before the April 28 attack. Police say two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges on May 1 and was released on $25,500 bond.

