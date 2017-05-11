Gardeners' Fair at Historic Locust Grove helps people get back in the garden

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Historic Locust Grove presents the 21st Annual Gardeners' Fair & Silent Auction Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14.

It runs from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. each day.

See new and exciting exhibits and exhibitors, watch short demonstrations, and participate in Q&A discussions.

Buy gorgeous plants and flowers, delicious herbs, and hardy perennials.

During the three day event, you can bid on silent auction items in the visitors center.

Admission: $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12, free for children under 6.

Concessions will be available.

All proceeds support Historic Locust Grove's educational and preservation programs.

