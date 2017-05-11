Crews working to rebuild New Albany apartment complex damaged in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crews working to rebuild New Albany apartment complex damaged in fire

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Progress is being made on the New Albany apartments that were damaged in a fire in February.

Crews are working on rebuilding part of the Breakwater Apartments.

Drivers will notice one lane of Elm Street is closed right now during the construction. 

A man installing a HVAC system accidentally started the fire in February that destroyed the building. The fire was ruled an accident and no one will be charged.

Previous stories:

New Albany's first luxury apartment complex changes downtown landscape
Crews spend over 24 hours on fire scene at Breakwater Apartments, roads remain closed 
Crews work to determine cause of apartment fire in southern Indiana
Local businesses concerned over impact of New Albany fire
Investigators searching for cause of Breakwater apartment complex fire
Report finds HVAC installer started fire at New Albany apartment complex

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.