WARNING: Authorities say 'Gray Death' made its way to Indiana earlier this week

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.More >>
The winning numbers and the amount of time the winner has to claim their prize.More >>
Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.More >>
“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”More >>
The charges filed against Bradley Russell and his ex-wife by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.More >>
Thousands of undocumented immigrants in Kentucky worry they'll be deported, because many of them illegally crossed the border into the U.S.More >>
Secret Service Agents busted a house full of counterfeit money and drugs in Henry County, Kentucky.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been charged after a Louisville teen was killed in a car crash in Michigan over the weekend.More >>
He's accused of three murders, and threatening a judge -- and when the suspected killer goes to trial, conviction could mean the death penalty.More >>
Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.More >>
A Louisville man has been arrested weeks after a husband and father died at University Hospital from injuries sustained in a shooting.More >>
She says she feels sorry for her alleged attacker.More >>
A Louisville man accused of killing a man on Derby Day was in court Wednesday.More >>
