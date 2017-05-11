Accused murderer Brice Rhodes could face death penalty if convicted

Police say Brice Rhodes stabbed 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon to death in May.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He's accused of three murders, and threatening a judge -- and when the suspected killer goes to trial, conviction could mean the death penalty.

Death penalty paperwork has been filed in the case against Brice Rhodes.

Rhodes still doesn't have an attorney.

Police say the 25-year-old killed three people, including two teen brothers in Louisville. Since his arrest, Rhodes has also been accused of threatening a judge and a corrections officer -- and even trying to escape from jail.

Rhodes will next be in court in July.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.