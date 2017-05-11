Priest convicted of sex abuse at Meade County Camp rejects plea - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Priest convicted of sex abuse at Meade County Camp rejects plea deal involving second alleged victim

Fr. Joseph Hemmerle during his trial on Nov. 29, 2016. Fr. Joseph Hemmerle during his trial on Nov. 29, 2016.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bizarre story involving a priest, child molestation charges, played out inside a courthouse in Meade County today.

Father Joseph Hemmerle is already serving a 10-year sentence for child sex abuse charges dating back to the 1970s. He was expected to take a plea deal during a May 11 hearing on similar charges involving a second alleged victim. Prosecutors say Hemmerle has already signed the agreement.

During Thursday's hearing, Hemmerle's attorney David Lambertus said his client does not accept the deal. He left the hearing refusing to answer any questions. 

Hemmerle is now set to go on trial, and will face life in prison if convicted. The deal offered by the state would have given him two years to serve if he had been convicted, but no new prison time because he's already behind bars. The second victim at Camp Tall Trees was under 12 years old at the time of the alleged abuse. 

The abrupt reversal left prosecutors angry and stunned. 

"I am disappointed with how it went today because it was an opportunity for the system to work exactly the way everybody wants it to work. It was an opportunity for justice and mercy to happen at the same time. 

Prosecutors say they aren't pulling the deal off the table but they are prepared to go in trial on May 18. 

