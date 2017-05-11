3 killed in head-on crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Nelson County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

3 killed in head-on crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Nelson County

Posted: Updated:

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Westbound lanes of Bluegrass Parkway closed for several hours in Nelson County on Thursday after three people were killed in a head-on crash.  

The crash between a semi and a passenger vehicle happened on the parkway about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Nelson County Dispatch supervisor Milt Spalding said two adults and one child were killed. At least one person was injured and taken to the hospital.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Chris Jesse said the semi crossed the median into the westbound lanes and hit what he calls a "personal occupancy" vehicle.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.