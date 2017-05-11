Three killed in head-on crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Nelson Cou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Three killed in head-on crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Nelson County

Posted: Updated:

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Westbound lanes of Bluegrass Parkway are closed in Nelson County, after three people were killed in a head-on crash.  

The crash between a semi and a passenger vehicle happened on the parkway about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Nelson County Dispatch supervisor Milt Spalding says two adults and one child were killed. At least one person was injured and taken to the hospital.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Chris Jesse says the semi crossed the median into the westbound lanes and hit what he calls a "personal occupancy" vehicle. Westbound lanes of the parkway are expected to be closed until at least 3 or 4 p.m.  Eastbound lanes have reopened.

Jesse says the westbound parkway is closed between the two Bardstown exits. Traffic is being detoured at Exit 25 (US 150/Bardstown). Motorists are urged to take Exit 34 (KY 55/Bloomfield) to US 62 and then rejoin Bluegrass Parkway via US 31E at Exit 21 on the West side of Bardstown to minimize congestion at the US 150 interchange.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

