Louisville's newest riverboat to be re-christened in early summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's newest riverboat has a new name. 

According to a news release, the Georgia Queen will be re-christened the Mary M. Miller in in honor of the first woman in the United States to receive a steamboat master’s license.

Captain Miller, who paved the way for women to become masters and pilots in the steamboat industry, was born in Louisville in 1846.

The new boat arrived in Louisville April 29, and is currently undergoing "several weeks of spiffing up" by Belle of Louisville crew, including painting, woodworking repair, and upgrading the restroom on the main floor to be accessible. The boat will be christened in early summer after the work has been completed.

An exact christening date has not yet been determined.

The Waterfront Development Corporation, which operates the Belle of Louisville, purchased the Georgia Queen for $750,000. It will replace the Spirit of Jefferson, which has been docked next to the Belle.

Built in 1985 by Marine Builders in Utica, Indiana, the Mary M. Miller will seat 110 more people for dinner than the Spirit of Jefferson, and will be used for dinner cruises and private parties. 

For more information on charters or private events, contact the Belle of Louisville at 502-574-2992. The schedule of public cruises, which includes lunch, dinner, history, and special event cruises, can be found at www.belleoflouisville.org.

