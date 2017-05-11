Courier-Journal, former officer fight proposed 'secrecy' in LMPD sexual abuse lawsuit

Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.More >>
Police say a winning night at the bingo hall turned into a nightmare for one woman who was severely beaten for her winnings.More >>
The winning numbers and the amount of time the winner has to claim their prize.More >>
The winning numbers and the amount of time the winner has to claim their prize.More >>
Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.More >>
Two Former Kentucky State Troopers have been hired to investigate a handful of unsolved crimes in Bardstown.More >>
Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.More >>
Officials say it doesn't just kill drug users on minimal contact, but also first responders arriving at scenes contaminated by the drug.More >>
The detour the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has in place and when the parkway is expected to reopen.More >>
The detour the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has in place and when the parkway is expected to reopen.More >>
“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”More >>
“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”More >>
The charges filed against Bradley Russell and his ex-wife by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.More >>
The charges filed against Bradley Russell and his ex-wife by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.More >>
Secret Service Agents busted a house full of counterfeit money and drugs in Henry County, Kentucky.More >>
Secret Service Agents busted a house full of counterfeit money and drugs in Henry County, Kentucky.More >>
"Such secrecy would be inappropriate in this case which deals with very serious claims of abuse against" the city, police department and others, Jon Fleischaker, an attorney for the newspaper, wrote in a motion filed Wednesday.More >>
"Such secrecy would be inappropriate in this case which deals with very serious claims of abuse against" the city, police department and others, Jon Fleischaker, an attorney for the newspaper, wrote in a motion filed Wednesday.More >>
“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”More >>
“As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration,” according to the motion. “He has the time for a deposition.”More >>
The police department and city argue they are immune from litigation and that the alleged victim, identified only as "N.C." in court documents, is barred from suing under Kentucky’s one-year statute of limitations for personal injuries.More >>
The police department and city argue they are immune from litigation and that the alleged victim, identified only as "N.C." in court documents, is barred from suing under Kentucky’s one-year statute of limitations for personal injuries.More >>
“If I’m here in the world at (age) 100, I’ll be here,” 94-year-old Captain Ralph Waldrop Sr. said of the Derby.More >>
“If I’m here in the world at (age) 100, I’ll be here,” 94-year-old Captain Ralph Waldrop Sr. said of the Derby.More >>
“Even if Bamberger and Heimbach felt ‘inspired’ by Mr. Trump’s statement, that does not render” Trump liable for what they did, according to the motion.More >>
“Even if Bamberger and Heimbach felt ‘inspired’ by Mr. Trump’s statement, that does not render” Trump liable for what they did, according to the motion.More >>
Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.More >>
Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.More >>
University of Louisville men's basketball player Jaylen Johnson's guilty plea to possession of marijuana in Woodford County, Ky., has been vacated and erased, according to court records.More >>
University of Louisville men's basketball player Jaylen Johnson's guilty plea to possession of marijuana in Woodford County, Ky., has been vacated and erased, according to court records.More >>
Steven Zapata pleaded guilty in Jefferson Circuit Court in 2015 to the murder of his wife, Tondelia Zapata, and agreed to a prison sentence of 24 years. But before he was sentenced, Zapata – who was acting in part as his own lawyer along with a defense attorney as a co-counsel - asked Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry to withdraw that plea, in part claiming he had received “ineffective assistance of counsel.”More >>
Steven Zapata pleaded guilty in Jefferson Circuit Court in 2015 to the murder of his wife, Tondelia Zapata, and agreed to a prison sentence of 24 years. But before he was sentenced, Zapata – who was acting in part as his own lawyer along with a defense attorney as a co-counsel - asked Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry to withdraw that plea, in part claiming he had received “ineffective assistance of counsel.”More >>